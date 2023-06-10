Iranian MP confirms Iran-US talks, rejects near deal

Mojtaba Tavangar, wrote in a tweet on Saturday, “To have Iran’s frozen assets unblocked, the US seeks to get nuclear concessions from Iran, and this runs counter to the law and national interests of Iran.”

The Middle East Eye news outlet has earlier reported that Robert Malley, the US special envoy on Iran, has engaged in several face-to-face meetings with Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Quoting “two sources with direct knowledge of the talks”, the Middle East Eye added, “Iran and the United States are nearing a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities.”

The Iranian MP said, “Despite the negotiations in New York, due to the US obstructionism, no agreement is possible in the foreseeable future.”

According to the Middle East Eye, “Under the terms of the deal, Iran would commit to ceasing its 60 percent-and-beyond uranium enrichment activities and would continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the monitoring and verification of its nuclear program.”

The Iranian member of parliament, Tavangar, also said the US is still trying to “drag Iran into official direct talks.”

He reiterated that the US efforts to get concessions from Iran in the nuclear field is against the law and Iran’s national interests.