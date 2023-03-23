Iranian MP warns Azerbaijan over ties with Zionist regime

Ali Nikzad said in a tweet, “We hope that our neighbors will not sacrifice neighborly relations of their ancestors to the whim of the Zionists.”

He added, “The sacred Islamic establishment is sensitive to developments along its borders and in its neighbors and will respond firmly to ambitious moves.”

Nikzad also inserted #Baku and #Iran below his tweet.

Azerbaijan Republic has stepped up its rhetoric recently and has made veiled threats against Iran.

The Islamic Republic says it highly values ties with its neighbors but will not tolerate any decision to give sanctuary to the Zionists in neighboring countries.