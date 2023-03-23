Thursday, March 23, 2023
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian MP warns Azerbaijan over ties with Zionist regime

By IFP Editorial Staff
Azerbaijani Forces Nagorno-Karabkh

The deputy of the Iranian parliament speaker has warned the Republic of Azerbaijan against ties with the Zionist regime at the expense of relations with neighbors.

Ali Nikzad said in a tweet, “We hope that our neighbors will not sacrifice neighborly relations of their ancestors to the whim of the Zionists.”

He added, “The sacred Islamic establishment is sensitive to developments along its borders and in its neighbors and will respond firmly to ambitious moves.”

Nikzad also inserted #Baku and #Iran below his tweet.

Azerbaijan Republic has stepped up its rhetoric recently and has made veiled threats against Iran.

The Islamic Republic says it highly values ties with its neighbors but will not tolerate any decision to give sanctuary to the Zionists in neighboring countries.

