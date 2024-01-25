Thursday, January 25, 2024
Iranian mountaineer conquers Antarctica’s Mount Vinson

By IFP Editorial Staff

In a remarkable feat, Andrew Aziz, also known as Amin Aziznia, has etched his name in history as the first Iranian man to conquer the formidable Mount Vinson, Antarctica's highest peak standing at 4,892 meters.

Accompanied by the seasoned Nepali mountaineer, Lopsang Jangbu Sherpa, Aziznia’s ascent marks a significant milestone in Iranian mountaineering.

Jangbu Sherpa, renowned for his five successful climbs of Everest along with achievements on Lhotse and Dhaulagiri, partnered with Aziznia in this extraordinary venture.

Aziznia’s focus extends beyond Iran, as he ambitiously targets the “Seven Peaks” or “Seven Summits” challenge, aiming to conquer the highest peaks on each continent, particularly in the Himalayas and South America.

This accomplishment follows in the footsteps of Sara Safari, the first Iranian woman to summit Vinson Peak in the South Pole, successfully completing the “Seven Peaks” challenge.

Safari’s journey spanned nine years, during which she raised over $600,000 for a women’s enpowerment center.

