Iranian minister: Officials examining if women can be allowed to watch Tehran Derby at stadium

Hamid Sajjadi noted that much of the Azadi Stadium is being repaired currently and authorities are examining which parts of the stadium can be used by female spectators.

He noted that whether to allow women watch the Blue-Red Derby requires consultations between the Iranian Football federation and the council in charge of providing security at sports events.

Sajjadi added that if there are no obstacles to women going to the Azadi Stadium, they are welcome.

Women have previously been allowed to go to stadiums in some cities in Iran. But many female spectators would like to watch the derby match in Tehran.

Officials have already said only 15,000 people will be allowed into the Azadi Stadium because of the repair work underway there.

Under normal circumstances, the Azadi Stadium is filled to capacity during derby matches of Tehran.