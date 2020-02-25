Iranian Military Forces Join Hands to Contain COVID-19

In a decree on Monday, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami assigned the Defence Industries Organization, a subsidiary of his ministry, to immediately begin the production of disinfectant fluid necessary for containing the new respiratory disease.

According to the ministerial decree, the Defence Industries Organization must start producing the detergent used for disinfecting the hands and face as early as Tuesday morning.

The military factory has been ordered to produce 20,000 liters of disinfectant fluid every day and supply it to the general public.

The new production line is expected to satisfy the country’s demand for disinfectant liquid amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also expressed readiness to assist the Iranian health officials in the efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

In a telephone conversation with Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Monday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said his forces are prepared for help in the fight against COVID-19.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the total number of Iranians definitely diagnosed with the coronavirus has risen to 61, twelve of whom have died so far.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reassured the people that his administration would do its utmost to contain coronavirus in the shortest time and with least number of casualties, saying all resources have been mobilized to protect the health of people.