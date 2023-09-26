Iranian Military chief warns enemies not to entertain idea of aggression against Iran

Major General Baqeri stated on Monday Iran has amassed such formidable military power that the enemies would not even imagine the possibility of an attack, let alone take an act of aggression.

“We vow to boost the country’s defense power day by day and maintain and enhance our preparedness,” he added.

The Iranian Armed Forces have fingers on the trigger, keep their eyes on the radar screen, and their reconnaissance and intelligence gear are on alert for countering any threat, the general noted, advising the enemies to abandon dreams about attacking Iran.

The top commander had already stated that all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking hostile action against the Islamic establishment.