Over 1,700 arrested so far in demonstration on U.S. college campuses nationwide

A wave of protests in solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel’s devastating war on Gaza grows globally.

In the United States, police arrested about 300 students protesting against Israel’s war on Gaza in a raid on New York’s Columbia University and the City College of New York on Tuesday.

At least a dozen people were arrested at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Wednesday.

So far, more than 1,700 people have been arrested on campuses nationwide, according to a count kept by The Washington Post.

While the demands among protesters vary at each university, the majority of demonstrations have called for the divestment from companies that support Israel and the war in Gaza.

At President Joe Biden’s behest, the United States has been providing the Israeli war with unreserved military and intelligence support.

The US has also vetoed several United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in the brutal military onslaught that has so far claimed the lives of at least 34,500 Gazans, mostly women and children.