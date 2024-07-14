Assassination attempt on Trump could reshape U.S. political landscape: ex-Iranian diplomat

Drawing parallels to the 1981 failed assassination former US President Ronald Reagan, Ahmadi noted that Reagan’s approval ratings surged by approximately 8% following the incident. He suggested that a similar event involving Trump could influence a broad spectrum of voters, increasing sympathy for him and potentially swaying undecided individuals.

Talking to Entekhab news outlet, he added such incidents typically create a sense of insecurity, instability, and chaos, evoking strong emotional responses that transcend political affiliations.

Ahmadi also highlighted the current concerns about Biden’s physical and mental health, saying this might strengthen the demands from Democratic Congress members and several prominent campaign donors for Biden’s resignation.

The diplomat said considering Trump’s polarizing nature and his followers’ claims of widespread conspiracies against him, an assassination attempt could be exploited strategically.

Ahmadi suggested that Trump and his supporters could use the incident to bolster their narrative of being targeted by various factions intent on preventing his return to power.