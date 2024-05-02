Iran says has right to respond to any Israeli act of aggression

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani made the announcement in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to the President of the UN Security Council Vanessa Frazier.

The letter came in response to correspondences submitted by the Israeli regime to the two UN authorities before and after Iran’s attacks against the regime on April 13. The operation, dubbed True Promise, came in response to Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria’s Damascus on April 1 which killed senior Iranian military commanders.

Iravani rejected accusations leveled against Iran in the Israeli regime’s letters to UN authorities and said that they were mostly aimed at diverting global attentions from Israel’s brutal aggression on Gaza where it has killed more than 34,500 people since early October.

The envoy said that Iran’s drone and missile attacks against Israel were in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He reiterated that Iran has never initiated a war against Israel and has no intention of doing so in the future.

“However, Iran reserves its inherent right under international law to respond to any use of force or acts of aggression against its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, and national interests,” added Iravani.