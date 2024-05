Mostafa Ehsanpour, a climber from Borujeni, in the Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, has succeeded in climbing Lhotse Peak on the border of China and Nepal, says the sport and youth department of the city.

The official added that it took Ehsanpour 50 days to climb Lhoste Peak.

Lhotse is one of the most difficult peaks in the Himalayas.

It’s in the vicinity of Mount Everest and is 8516 meters high.