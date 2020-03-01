Iranian Magnum Opus Artwork Put Up for Online Sale (+Video)

The masterpiece has been created by Master Hosseini in a 10-year period from 2003 to 2013.

The design of the “Growth Tableau” is based on a painting by Master Mahmoud Farshchian. The wood used is the pear tree wood. Pear tree wood has a very high density and very low colour streaks, which shows the workloads in a closed form.

The philosophy of the picture, as its name implies, is growth and life. In this tableau everything has grown from soil to reach evolution.

The woman carved on the surface of the painting symbolises the human being and her feet have roots in the soil. The deer she cares about has its feet rooted in the soil as well, but the Simorgh seated on his right hand connects her to the heavens.

Once the carving was finished in 2013, professional polishing was started with small files. After 11 months (approximately 2,700 working hours) professional and final polishing was finished.

At the Dubai auction in 2015 the reserve price for this work was 430,000 USD.

Those interested in buying the artwork can send their bids to [email protected].