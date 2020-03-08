Iranian Maestro Hooshang Zarif Dies at 81

The top Iranian tar player and master of Persian classical music died of heart attack on Saturday night, March 7.

Born in Tehran on December 7, 1938, Zarif enrolled in music school after the elementary education and had the privilege to receive training from prominent musicians and composers such as Ruhollah Khaleqi, Javad Maroufi and Hossein Tehrani.

Hooshang Zarif began his career as a tar instructor in 1963 and trained many musicians for 17 years, including renowned instrumentalist and composer Hossein Alizadeh.

Zarif was a professional tar player, a master of radif -a collection of old Persian melodic figures preserved through generations- and a music teacher for decades.

Known as a virtuoso tar soloist, Zarif performed in many orchestras affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and was the star of shows in the national Iranian music programs aired on national radio and television for 20 years.

The deceased also used to perform in numerous Persian classical music concerts given by traditional music orchestras across Iran and in various countries such as the United States, the Soviet Union, Canada, Japan, France, the UK, West Germany, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey and all East European states.