Tehran hosts major Picasso exhibition featuring rare works

The exhibition, inaugurated on Tuesdy, was attended by Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, Spain’s Ambassador to Iran, senior cultural officials, and prominent artists.

The exhibition includes pieces from various periods of Picasso’s career, featuring 12 aquatint prints from Tauromachia (The Art of Bullfighting), alongside other significant works such as Painter and His Model, An Open Window to Rue Penthièvre, Baboon and Young, and multiple versions of Weeping Woman. These works, part of the museum’s collection, are being displayed in Tehran for the first time.

The exhibition also features works by Iranian artists like Bahram Dabiri, Bahman Mohasses, and Hannibal Alkhas, as well as international figures such as Georges Braque, Robert Delaunay, and Joan Miró.

During the opening ceremony, Spain’s ambassador highlighted Picasso’s role in modern art, describing him as a pioneering figure in Cubism and a passionate advocate for peace, as reflected in his famous anti-war painting Guernica.

Nadereh Rezaei, Deputy Minister of Cullture and Islamic Guidance, emphasized the museum’s commitment to reinterpreting its collection through fresh narratives, stating that Picasso in Tehran offers a new perspective on the artist’s impact on global and Iranian art.

The exhibition runs through April 20, 2025.