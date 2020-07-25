Iranian-Made Drug for COVID-19 to Hit Market in 3 Weeks: VP

A senior Iranian official says an Iranian-made medicine for coronavirus will hit the shelves in three weeks’ time.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said on Saturday almost all domestic needs for equipment needed to combat COVID-19 have been met by knowledge-based companies.

“We have imported almost no equipment required to fight coronavirus,” he said.

He said the use of technological and innovation biome during the days when the country was in need amid the coronavirus outbreak was one of the good events that happened.

“During the coronavirus outbreak, knowledge-based companies tapped into their potential and met domestic need without reliance on imports,” he said.

The vice president made the comments while visiting the sci-tech park of central Hamadan province where he also got a first-hand account of projects and achievements accomplished by knowledge-based companies at the park.