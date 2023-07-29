Iranian literary critic Shapur Jorkesh dies, aged 73

Jorkesh, who was also a translator and a playwright, passed away in Shiraz, the capital city of the southern Iranian province of Fars, on Friday after being hospitalized for ten days due to a lung disease.

The most famous work of Jorkesh is a book named “Butiqa-ye She’r-e Nimaa’i”, which reviews the poems of the prominent Iranian poet Nima Yooshij who is well known for his She’r-e Now – a new style in Persian poetry.

Also, a book named “Love and Death in Sadegh Hedayat’s View” is an eminent research work of Jorkesh which was published about three decades ago.

Hedayat was an Iranian translator and also the writer of the well-known novel “The Blind Owl”.