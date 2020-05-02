Iranian Knowledge-Based Firms to Attend China Int’l Import Expo

Iran says its knowledge-based companies will attend the 3rd China International Import Exhibition that is going to be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

This will be conducted with the cooperation and support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the National Innovation Fund and the Trade Promotion Organisation.

The first and second editions of the exhibition were held in 2018 and 2019 by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and Shanghai Municipality.

Participation in this exhibition provides an opportunity for companies to enter the Chinese mega market. Also, the presence of more than 38,000 companies from 150 countries will be a good chance to introduce the capabilities and capacities of Iranian companies present at this exhibition.

Holding B2B meetings and opening a pavilion for the knowledge-based companies at the event are among other programs of the Iranian delegation.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a trade fair held in autumn annually since 2018. It is the world’s first import-themed national-level expo. It features exhibitions of multiple countries and businesses.

The expo seeks to replace US products with products from other countries, and improve Chinese products with technology imported from other countries.