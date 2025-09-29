IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelectedViews

Iranian journalist urges parliament to bar IAEA inspectors after UN sanctions vote

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian commentator Hossein Shariatmadari has urged the parliament to pass an emergency single-article bill to block International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors from entering Iran, following a recent UN Security Council vote to reinstate terminated sanctions resolutions on Iran.

In a commentary in Kayhan newspaper, Shariatmadari referenced the Security Council’s Friday session, during which a China-Russia draft resolution to delay the UN “snapback” mechanism failed to secure approval and the Council reiterated the mechanism’s activation.

Shariatmadari argued that, although Article 10 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) grants states the right to withdraw, Iranian officials have ruled out leaving the treaty.

He proposed an alternative, suggesting lawmakers should retract Iran’s parliamentary ratification of the NPT while keeping its original signature. Under his formula, Iran would accept the treaty’s non-pursuit of nuclear weapons spirit, but would no longer be bound by safeguards and inspector access arising from its ratification.

He cited international precedents, saying other states have similarly limited obligations under arms-control accords.

Shariatmadari also criticized the government for not fully implementing a parliamentary law passed earlier this year that called for suspension of cooperation with the IAEA until certain national-security conditions were met.

He urged lawmakers to act immediately and with urgency.

