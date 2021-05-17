Iranian, Italian Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Rome

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

The Iranian top diplomat is in Rome for talks with high-ranking Italian and Vatican officials.

Italy is the second leg of his European tour which earlier took him to Madrid, Spain.

The Austrian capital of Vienna was also on his itinerary, but the visit was called off in protest at Austria’s move to hoist the Israeli flag on top of government buildings.

Zarif’s meeting with his Italian counterpart coincided with the delivery of 1.4 million doses of Italian-made AstraZeneca vaccines to Iran.