Iranian, Iraqi Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the new Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein had a phone conversation on Sunday.

During the phone call, Zarif congratulated Hussein on his election as the new Foreign Minister of Iraq, and expressed pleasure with the formation of the Arab country’s cabinet.

He further highlighted the significance of the issues being pursued in the field of bilateral relations, and the necessity of implementing the agreements reached between the two sides during the Iranian president’s visit to Baghdad.