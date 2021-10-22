Iranian inventors win 3 gold medals, silver at Zagreb International Exhibition

Iranian inventors have won three gold medals and a silver at the 2021 International Exhibition of Inventions in Zagreb, Croatia.

Ali Asadi for his portable machine for cleaning, drying and ironing all kinds of clothes, Aria Mehrmaleki for diagnosis of diseases based on retinal OCT images, Nima Naghibi Iravani for designing and manufacturing a liquid damper for real-scale use in high-rise buildings received gold medals.

An Iranian four-member team received a silver medal for producing a new type of PLA film to increase the shelf life of rainbow trout.

The International specialized exhibition of inventions in Croatia is held every year by the Croatian Inventors Association under the supervision of the National University of Zagreb and with the support of the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations.

