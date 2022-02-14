Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...
WorldAsiaIFP Exclusive

Iranian interior minister in Pakistan for talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart.

Upon his arrival at Nour Khan Airport in the city of Rawalpindi, Vahidi was greeted by Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. 

During the 1-day visit, Vahidi is going to meet with other Pakistani officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Bajua. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry says the agenda of talks includes exploring ways of strengthening bilateral ties, consultations over border control issues and also exchange of prisoners. 

Reports say Vahidi will also hold talks with the Pakistani officials over ways of expanding economic and multilateral ties and about regional developments.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks