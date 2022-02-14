Iranian interior minister in Pakistan for talks

Upon his arrival at Nour Khan Airport in the city of Rawalpindi, Vahidi was greeted by Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

During the 1-day visit, Vahidi is going to meet with other Pakistani officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Bajua. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry says the agenda of talks includes exploring ways of strengthening bilateral ties, consultations over border control issues and also exchange of prisoners.

Reports say Vahidi will also hold talks with the Pakistani officials over ways of expanding economic and multilateral ties and about regional developments.