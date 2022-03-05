Iranian interior minister condemns terror attack in Pakistani mosque

Vahidi condemned the terrorist attack and described those behind it as the enemies of humanity, morality, religion and unity of Muslims.

He said they are cruelly seeking to rob the Muslim nations of the region, of peace and comfort.

The Iranian interior minister noted that solidarity among the nations and officials of regional countries can be an important and a decisive factor in confronting this kind of sinister terrorist acts.

He also expressed hope that the perpetrators of the cowardly act will be brought to justice.

The bombing at the mosque in Peshawar killed over 58 Shia Muslims and wounded many more during the Friday Prayers