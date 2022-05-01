Iranian intelligence denies having made anti-Afghan statements

The Intelligence Ministry said in a statement it never published such stuff and the allegations are part of desperate efforts by the common enemies of the nations of Iran and Afghanistan aimed at driving a wedge between the two countries.

The statement also said any comment by the ministry will be pushed on its website and those released by any other outlet have no credibility.

It noted that the rumors are the continuation of the serial bombings that have targeted Shia and Sunni mosques and killed innocent fasting worshippers in Afghanistan.

The Intelligence Ministry reiterated that the allegations are just meant to cause fratricide among Muslims.

The ministry then offered condolences to the families of people killed in the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and wished fast recovery for those injured.