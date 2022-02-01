Iranian institute says ready to produce 100 covid jabs by march 2023

“So far five million doses of Razi vaccine have been delivered to the health ministry and another five million does are ready to be delivered,” caretaker of the institute’s vaccine production department Dr. Mohammad Hossein Fallah Mehrabadi said.

“Officials have pledged that the vaccine will become available in almost all vaccination centers of the country starting this week.”

The Razi Covo-Pars vaccine is the second Iranian anti-covid shot to complete its clinical trials after its first doses were unveiled in March 2019.

The vaccine is a protein recombinant jab and has passed through the strictest control regimes based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization and domestic protocols.

This comes amid a resurge in the disease cases across Iran due to the spread of the Omicron variant.