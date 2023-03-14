Senior Iranian health official warns about gradual rise in coronavirus infections

Deputy Health Minister Hossein Farshidi, in an interview with ISNA, advised people to adhere to the health protocols against Covid-19.

He said the country has not yet announced an “emergency” state due to the fresh wave of infections, but will do so in case the number of patients exceeds a certain level.

He added about 15% of Iranians have not been vaccinated or failed to receive the reminder doses, urging them to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 957 new cases of infections with coronavirus, out of whom 12 died.

Nearly 145,000 people have so far lost their lives to the respiratory disease in Iran since the coronavirus emerged in the country in early 2020.