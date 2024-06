The Iranian wrestlers gained 173 points after scooping 2 gold, 2 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

Mohammad Hadi Saravi won a gold medal in the 97 kg category on the last day of the event, putting the team on top of the ranking.

Fardin Hedayati was the other gold winner who stylishly beat his Georgian rival Iakobi Kajaia in the 130kg category 5-0 on Saturday.

Georgia and Hungary stood second and third with 137 and 113 points respectively.