Iranian gov’t likely initiating key nuclear negotiations: National security commission member

Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari, in an interview with Shafaqna, mentioned that given the government’s team, including officials like Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, it is likely that essential steps have been taken, although neither the commission nor the lawmakers have been informed, possibly due to concerns about hardliners in the parliament.

Shahriari expressed disappointment with the foreign policy performance of the former administration, noting that the expected active diplomacy, especially in negotiations and lifting sanctions, has not been realized.

Highlighting the economic and livelihood challenges faced by the society, Shahriari stressed that the public voted for President Massoud Pezeshkian with the hope of resolving these issues. He called for a more proactive foreign policy beyond just neighboring countries.

The parliamentarian also pointed out that relations with Europe have been affected by recent policies and need repair.

He also urged officials to recognize the consequences of not joining the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is currently under review by the Expediency Council.