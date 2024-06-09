Iranian futsal mourns loss of premier league player

Asadi, who had recently fallen into a coma due to cardiac arrest, passed away on Sunday.

Asadi was considered one of the prominent figures in Iranian futsal.

He had a distinguished career, playing for Farsh Ara Mashhad in the Iranian Premier League for several years.

His prowess on the court also saw him playing as a legionnaire in international leagues, including Hangzhou in China and Naft Al-Wasat in Iraq.

Two seasons ago, Asadi was active in the Chinese league, where he made a significant impact by scoring 12 goals in eight matches during the second half of the season.

His contributions helped Hangzhou secure second place in the league, just one point shy of the top spot.

Iran Front Page extends its heartfelt condolences to Asadi’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.