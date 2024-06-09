Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian futsal mourns loss of premier league player

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Asadi

The Iranian futsal community is in mourning following the death of Ali Asadi, a talented and well-known 33-year-old player hailed from the city of Mashhad.

Asadi, who had recently fallen into a coma due to cardiac arrest, passed away on Sunday.

Asadi was considered one of the prominent figures in Iranian futsal.

He had a distinguished career, playing for Farsh Ara Mashhad in the Iranian Premier League for several years.

His prowess on the court also saw him playing as a legionnaire in international leagues, including Hangzhou in China and Naft Al-Wasat in Iraq.

Two seasons ago, Asadi was active in the Chinese league, where he made a significant impact by scoring 12 goals in eight matches during the second half of the season.

His contributions helped Hangzhou secure second place in the league, just one point shy of the top spot.

Iran Front Page extends its heartfelt condolences to  Asadi’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks