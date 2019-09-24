Iranian, French Presidents Meet in New York

In the Monday meeting, the two sides conferred on details of efforts by France and other remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to save the multilateral accord.

They also stressed development and deepening of bilateral, regional, and international relations between Tehran and Paris, highlighting the two countries’ resolve to promote relations and cooperation in various bilateral and international areas.

Rouhani and Macron further discussed the sensitive situation of the region, and exchanged views on the Iranian president’s new peace initiative, Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

President Rouhani reminded other JCPOA parties, including France, of their responsibility for protecting the important international agreement after the US’ illegal and unilateral withdrawal, and slammed a Monday statement by the E3 (France, Germany, and the UK), in which the three European leaders blamed Iran for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Rouhani strongly criticized the statement, and described it as a “groundless” blame game.

Macron, in turn, welcomed Rouhani’s regional peace initiative, and elaborated on France’s efforts to help implement the JCPOA.

He also underpinned the need for Europe’s cooperation with other JCPOA parties, especially Russia and China, in this regard.

The French president also highlighted interaction and dialogue with Iran as an influential country in the region, and called for continued constructive relations between Tehran and Paris.