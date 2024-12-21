NATO states working on Ukraine force deployment: WaPo

The idea was reportedly raised during a meeting hosted by NATO Chief Mark Rutte in Brussels on Wednesday, which included Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and several of the bloc’s leaders.

It was also floated to US President-elect Donald Trump during recent talks in Paris, which were attended by Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron. Officials familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that Trump expressed interest but has yet to commit to a position as his team is still formulating its policy.

The proposal envisions a European-led peacekeeping force operating outside the framework of NATO. Leaders apparently view this as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine, which remains unlikely to achieve membership in block in the near future. Macron, who first broached the idea in February, has solicited support for the plan among a number of European countries, including Britain and several Baltic and Nordic states.

While the details remain unclear, the force would require significant commitments—potentially tens of thousands of troops—to ensure effectiveness without appearing vulnerable to attacks, the newspaper added. Reported discussions also revolve around defining the force’s mandate.

Zelensky has publicly supported the proposal, emphasizing that it should complement Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership rather than replace them. He reiterated on Thursday in Brussels that the bloc’s mutual defense clause remains the only “real guarantee” of security for the country, in his opinion.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his readiness for peace talks with Ukraine, emphasizing that any agreement must address key security concerns, including Kiev’s renunciation of NATO ambitions, the recognition of new territorial realities, and commitment to a neutral status.

At his annual Q&A session in Moscow, Putin stressed that these measures are vital for achieving lasting regional stability and ensuring mutual security. He affirmed Russia’s willingness to negotiate without preconditions, framing the proposed steps as a pragmatic foundation for enduring peace while safeguarding the strategic interests of all involved parties.

The Post claimed that Western European leaders see the proposal as a way to influence any US-led negotiations with Moscow and to demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine.

“We need something sustainable”, an unnamed European diplomat told the outlet, highlighting the importance of clear planning before engaging with officials in Washington.