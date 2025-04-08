Ukraine calls for UN Security Council meeting after Russia’s heavy attacks

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75. Despite Russia’s claims that it was attacking military targets, recently released security footage shows that no military personnel were present.

“Russia’s ballistic strike on Kryvyi Rih last week killed nine children, the largest number of Ukrainian kids killed in a single attack since 2022. Russia targeted playgrounds in an ordinary residential area. With a cluster warhead to maximize casualties,” Sybiha added.

The UN Security Council and OSCE meetings “will help to advance peace efforts and accountability” and will take place on April 8.

Sybiha also called for “a robust international response to Russian atrocities” and emphasized the need for “both strong condemnation and firm action.”

Russia’s strike comes amidst recent U.S.-led peace talks. Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has refused.

In order to end the war, “Russia must cease its terror against Ukrainian children and civilians and respond to the ceasefire proposal,” Sybiha concluded.