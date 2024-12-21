Most Israelis believe war victory can only be achieved with captives’ return from Gaza: Survey

Israeli news outlet Channel 13 reported that 12 percent of respondents believed that victory would be achieved by annexing Gaza and imposing Israeli sovereignty.

About 8 percent said that the best outcome of the war would be for a moderate Palestinian party other than Hamas to govern Gaza.

The poll suggested that only 29 percent of respondents trusted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 47 percent trusted army chief Major General Herzi Halevi.

About 24 percent of people trusted Defence Minister Israel Katz.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 250. According to Israeli officials, around 100 hostages remain in captivity.

Immediately after the attack, the regime launched a war in Gaza, killing more than 45,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.