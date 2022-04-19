Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman slams Kabul terror attack

Khatibzadeh said Takfiri terrorists are behind the crime. He added that the terrorists have soaked the Afghan soil with the blood of innocent minors and that “these anti-religion Takfiri terrorists, failed to respect the holy month of Ramadan.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on Afghan officials to identify and punish the culprits behind this act of terror.

The bombings happened outside a boys’ school in a Shia district of Kabul and killed dozens of children. Many more were wounded in the blasts.

No group has yet claimed the terrorist attack but the Daesh terror group has taken the responsibility for similar incidents in the past.