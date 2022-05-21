Saturday, May 21, 2022
Iranian Foreign Ministry says Tehran to pursue right to Hirmand water thru legal ways

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran will pursue the restoration of its right to the water of Hirmand River along the Afghanistan border through legal channels.

Khatibzadeh made the comment during a visit to Taybad and the Dogharoun border crossing.

He added that the high commissioners of Iran and Afghanistan have held talks over Iran’s right to the water of Hirmand River.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also described the infrastructure on the Dogharoun border as good, saying it has facilitated transit, exports and imports.

Khatibzadeh expressed hope that similar infrastructure will be built on the Afghan side of the border.

He said the Dogharoun crossing is one of the most important land borders of Iran that has a key role in the expansion of ties with Afghanistan.

The Dogharoun border customs has a century-long history and is among the top five economic customs of Iran through which Iran exports goods worth over $2 billion to Afghanistan per annum.

