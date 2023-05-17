Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Iranian foreign minister stresses Helmand water rights in conversation with Afghan counterpart

By IFP Editorial Staff
Helmand river

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has emphasized that Iran’s water rights from Helmand River are a serious matter and would affect ties with the Taliban government.

In a phone conversation with Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian said the Taliban government’s verbal commitment to providing Iran’s water rights from Helmand was a positive matter but he demanded action.

“Opening the water gates [into Iran] by Afghanistan and providing Iran’s water share in practice is a serious demand of the Islamic Republic of Iran and this affects bilateral relations,” Amirabdollahian said.

He said the Taliban’s failure to allow Iran’s share of water from Helmand to flow into the country’s territory had caused a drought and much suffering for Iranians in Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province.

The Iranian foreign minister repeated a demand that water from the river be immediately allowed into Iran.

Muttaqi repeated the Taliban government’s commitment but spoke of drought in Afghanistan itself and technical issues.

The two sides also discussed border security, as well as cooperation in the transfer of electricity, railway, and border trade.

