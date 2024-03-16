Former Iranian footballer Mehdi Mahdavikia in Hamburger SV Team of Century

Mahdavikia is one of the best legionnaires in the history of Iranian football who played for Hamburg FC for many years and managed to make significant achievements with this German club.

Now Mahdavikia had posted a story on Instagram, announcing that he has been included in the German club’s century team.

Mahdavikia’s nickname in Hamburg is The Carpet (der Teppich) which was given to him for his ability to “magically glide past” his opponents.

During his professional career, he was known for his crossing, speed and dribbling.

Mehdi’s greatest national team match, arguably, was against South Korea in the 2004 Asia Cup where he assisted three goals in Iran’s 4–3 win.

Many also point to his dynamic game against the USA in World Cup 1998 that saw him score Iran’s second and winning goal, as his best ever.

Another match in which he scored two great goals was against China in the qualification round for the 1998 World Cup when he was just 20 years old.