Monday, January 16, 2023
Iranian FM to visit Turkey on Tuesday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahain will travel to Turkey on Tuesday. Amirabdollahain will visit Turkey at the invitation of the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Iran and Turkey have been further expanding their ties, particularly economic relations, since Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August 2021.

Raisi’s administration says its policy is to boost ties with neighbors and that this is its priority when it comes to foreign policy.

The Raisi administration also says this is meant to blunt the impact of Western sanctions against Tehran, adding that the policy has worked and has had positive results in terms of economic growth for the Islamic Republic.

