Iranian FM: Vienna talks continuing through different channels

Amir Abdollahian told Al Masirah TV Channel that the negotiations are continuing in other ways, with Iran and the US communicating with each other through the EU envoy to the Vienna talks.

He added that this is aimed at getting the anti-Iran sanctions removed.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said, “Our aim is to reach a robust and lasting deal and we have demanded the US side be realistic”.

Amir Abdollahian added that the removal of sanctions in all sectors and provision of economic guarantees are key points on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s agenda.

“I think the US side is well aware of Iran’s red lines and we continue the negotiations and once we reach the point of entering into a deal, our envoy to the Vienna talks will take care of the last stages of the agreement”, he noted.

Face to face talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna have halted due to the recent international developments including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions between Iran and the US over some remaining issues. The talks began after Joe Biden took office as the US president in 2021 with the aim of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and removal of US sanctions on Tehran.

Iran says the US should remove all anti-Tehran sanctions in a verifiable manner and give the necessary guaranteed that it will not exit from the deal again.

Tehran has also reiterated removing Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from the US’s so-called terror list is a must before any deal could be reached.