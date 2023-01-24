Iranian FM: Tehran to defend territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov, underlined that the preservation of the territorial integrity of countries is important to Iran.

The meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s top diplomats in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

Amirabdollahian and Bayramov explored ways of expanding friendly ties between Tehran and Baku.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the place of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a neighbor of Iran and priority of neighborliness in the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy, saying the developments in the Southern Caucasus region, the liberation of Azeri territories and the related ceasefire have opened a new chapter and created new opportunities for stability and convergence in the region.

He added that peace and stability in the Caucasus will create better opportunities for strengthening the north-south corridor and for increased trade in the region.

Amirabdollahian added that Iran is ready for participating in the projects of Azerbaijan including in the liberated areas in Karabakh, using its technical and engineering capacities.

The Azeri foreign minister also said in the meeting that friendly relations between Tehran and Baku are of high importance.

He noted that the three-way transportation between Iran, Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan would be a good framework for expanding regional cooperation.