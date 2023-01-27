Iranian FM says Tehran-Baku ties should not be affected by attack on Azeri embassy

Amirabdollahian on Friday afternoon held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart about the armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran.

Amirabdollahian expressed regret at the incident that killed one diplomat and wounded two of the embassy staff and offered condolences to the Azerbaijani foreign minister and the family of the deceased diplomat.

Amirabdollahian condemned the attack.

He also warned that the enemies of the two countries could take advantage of this incident.

The Iranian foreign minister also proposed that the security authorities of Iran and Azerbaijan pursue and look into the attack in close cooperation to shed light on all aspects of the incident.

During the conversation, Amirabdollahian further extended Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s regret and sympathies to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the government and people of Azerbaijan and particularly the families of those killed and injured.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister for his part thanked the Iranian president as well as top diplomat for their offering condolences over the incident and welcomed Amirabdollahian’s proposal that the security authorities of Iran and Azerbaijan as well as their judicial officials work together to get to the bottom of the incident.