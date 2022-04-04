Iranian FM: Tehan will not give in to US excessive demands

Amir Abdollahian wrote on a tweet if the US acts realistically, a deal is at hand. The top Iranian diplomat said if there’s a pause in the Vienna negotiations, that’s because of excessive demands by the US side.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will act forcefully and rationally in line with the best interests of the Iranian people and the red lines of the nation.

The US and its European allies have tried to shift the blame for the hiatus in the talks onto Russia.

They claim Moscow has caused the pause by making its consent to a deal conditional on guarantees that the Iran-Russia economic ties will not be affected by the Ukraine-related sanctions in the event of an agreement in Vienna. Both Iran and Russia have denied the claim.