Iranian FM: Strategic partnership with Russia primarily economic

The agreement, signed by Presidents Massoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin, covers key economic sectors such as trade, investment, tourism, transport, and energy.

Araghchi emphasized that the agreement aims to enhance economic cooperation in various domains, including joint trade, mutual investment, and new energy projects, adding, “We expect this to improve our bilateral relations across multiple domains.”

The agreement also covers cultural, judicial, legal, and parliamentary cooperation, ensuring a broad spectrum of collaboration.

Araghchi highlighted that the partnership is not a military alliance, but a comprehensive framework designed to provide a long-term vision for Iran-Russia relations.

He also explained, “This treaty is not against any third party and is a treaty for cooperation between Iran and Russia. It regulates the relations between the two countries and outlines the prospects for cooperation, creating no restrictions for their relations with third countries.”

The Iranian foreign minister expressed optimism that the agreement will facilitate smoother economic, cultural, and political collaborations between the two nations.