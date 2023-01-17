Iranian FM talks security, fight against terror with Turkish president

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian noted that the meeting with Erdogan lasted 90 minutes.

He noted that one key issue he and the Turkish president discussed was the swift implementation of the strategic partnership deal between Tehran and Ankara.

Amirabdollahian said Iran and Turkey will soon launch three border markets to expand their economic ties.

The foreign minister further said the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Turkey was also discussed, adding that President Raisi will soon travel to Ankara.

Amirabdollahian arrived in Ankara earlier on Tuesday for talks with Turkish officials over bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.