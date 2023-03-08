Iranian FM visits quake-hit area in Turkey 

He also paid a visit to a makeshift camp set up by Iran’s Red Crescent Society in the Turkish city of Adiaman.

Amirabdollahian talked with people who have been settled in the camp.

The foreign minister noted that Iran Red Crescent Society and the Iranian Army have also been on great help in distributing relief aid in Turkey’s quake-stricken areas.

Amirabdollahian voiced hope the Turkish people will soon leave behind the crisis.

The top diplomat thanked Iran’s Red Crescent Society for rescuing a number of people from under the rubble in Turkey’s quake zone.

The earthquakes killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria in February.

Meanwhile, thousands of houses and buildings have been destroyed in the 7.9- and 7.5-magnitude quakes that were followed by many aftershocks.