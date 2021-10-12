Iranian FM congratulates Iraqis on successful vote

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has, in a message, congratulated his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the successful holding of the country’s parliamentary vote, describing it as the symbol of the place of democracy in Iraq.

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that with unity and solidarity among all Iraqis and their elected representatives at parliament and with the formation of a new government in Iraq, the country will be on track toward stability and prosperity.

The Iranian foreign minister also announced Iran’s support for Iraq’s stability and security, saying the Islamic Republic is ready for cooperation with Baghdad on the path toward development and progress in relations between the two nations.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here