Iranian FM to attend Baghdad II conference in Jordan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian plans to visit Jordan to attend the second edition of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says Amirabdollahian will represent the Islamic Republic in the event known as Baghdad II conference.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on December 20 in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Kanaani said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been officially invited to participate in the Baghdad II Conference but Amirabdollahian is going to represent the Islamic Republic of Iran in the meeting.

The first Baghdad Conference was held in August last year.

The summit reportedly focused on security, reconstruction, foreign investment, climate change and support for constructive dialogue in the region, as well as political, economic and security partnerships in Iraq.

