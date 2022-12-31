Saturday, December 31, 2022
Iranian FM to Azeri counterpart: Tehran against foreign presence in region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Azeri FMs Hossein Amirabdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov

The Iranian Foreign Minister, in a phone conversation with his Azeri opposite number, has voiced Tehran’s opposition to the presence of the foreign forces in the region.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, during the phone call with Jeyhoun Bayramov, stressed that regional countries are capable of resolving their problems properly through adopting positive approaches.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to Iran’s readiness to boost transportation and transit ties with Azerbaijan Republic.

Examining water scarcity and pollution of the Aras River between the two neighboring countries was among other issues discussed by the two sides.

Jeyhoun Bayramov for his part said Baku is interested in holding a session of the joint economic commission of the two countries in early 2023 seeking a boost in trade and economic ties.

