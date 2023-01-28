Iranian FM: Attack on Azerbaijani Embassy was not terrorist attack

Amirabdollahian said immediately after the incident, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a judicial investigation into the matter to punish the attacker and said all those who committed negligence must be punished.

The foreign minister said fortunately, the assailant was arrested and authorities are questioning them.

Amirabdollahian also said he held talks with his Azeri counterpart and that they agreed that the Azerbaijani ambassador return to Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the two sides are making efforts to leave this behind.

Amirabdollahian said Iranian security officials also updated Azerbaijan’s authorities on the latest findings and the attacker’s motives.

He noted that all indications show that the assailant only had personal motives and that he did the attack because of what had happened to his wife.

The attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran killed a diplomat staffer and wounded two others.

Iranian officials including have strongly condemned the act and offered condolences to Azerbaijan’s government and people, particularly the family of the victim.

The attacker says he carried out the raid because the Azerbaijani Embassy ignored his requests for information about his wife who is from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He added that the woman once went to the Azerbaijani Embassy and never returned home.

According to the man, his wife later ended up in Azerbaijan.