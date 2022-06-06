Report: Iranian FM postpones visit to Turkey

On Sunday, Turkish media including Turkish official news agency- Anatoly – and the TRT news channel said the top Iranian diplomat was going to visit Turkey on Monday, June 6th.

But some diplomatic sources told Iran’s Tasnim News Agency that Amirabdollahian has delayed the trip for several days.

Turkish media also confirmed the Iranian foreign minister’s trip is off for now.

It’s unclear why the foreign minister delayed his trip. There is no word either about the next date of Amirabdolalhian’s visit.