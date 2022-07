Hesami Fard, who ventured out along with a group of female climbers from Pakistan, including Samina Baig, reached the top of the second-highest peak on the earth, after Mount Everest in Nepal.

Hesami Fard was also the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest last May.

In 2019, Iranian mountaineer Hossein Bahmanyar climbed K2, also known as the Savage Mountain.

Over 80 people have died scaling the mountain, mostly of them on the way down. It was conquered in 1954 for the first time.